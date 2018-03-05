Live Report: Live At Leeds 2018

Arriving in Leeds after a long, tiring journey and hopping off the bus into a warm pool of air, it all suddenly seemed exciting and incredibly inviting. Immediately getting swept up by the stampede of people and bustling streets, Clash ended up at the O2 Academy where Peace brought a nostalgia-fuelled, playful indie party.

Making us fall in love with them once again, Peace showcased a sprinkling of new material, while ultimately playing all the hits. Having only released their new album ‘Kindness Is the New Rock and Roll’ the day before, there was little doubt fans already new it word for word.

The uplifting ‘Power’ kicked things off possessing much of the crowd almost instantly. With loud, rendering vocals, the whole room screams the lyrics. Tracks ‘1998 (Delicious)’ and ‘Money’ create music that is inevitably fun and energetic, leaving all with a warm, feel-good vibe. With 2017 single, ‘From Under Liquid Glass’, the quartet demonstrate that they are capable of conjuring melancholy as well as those previously steeped in summery optimism. Boisterous ‘Bloodshake’ ends the set, rousing the audience even more so, with kids rushing about, crowd-surfing and forming giant mosh pits.

Venturing to the beautifully atmospheric Holy Trinity Church, Stereo Honey sweep in with their sweet take on soulful indie-pop. Filled with echoing guitar riffs and floating vocals, each track builds in intensity and frankly explodes into a soaring crescendo and spine chilling epiphany. With their debut EP ‘Monuments’, notable songs ‘The Bay’ and ‘Through the Dark’ are perfectly crafted, effortlessly hovering above our heads, within the huge high walls. Each note wafts away, credit to the venue and sound tech team for the crisp sound and to the band for the rich lyrical content. Newest single ‘What Makes a Man’ feels majestic and free-flowing. Bringing a somewhat elegant performance, the band beam with charisma and charm.

Returning to a dark, indoor room, The Key Club resembles the perfect place for underground music coming to life and filling a small room with thrashing and battering guitars; messy with a certain art of perfection. This was certainly the case for Londoners King Nun who served up a frantic and spirited set, with a punchy, prowling attitude.

Hammering in on grizzling, relentless guitars, frantic and wide-eyed frontman Theo’s howling vocals bounce uncontrollably around the room. With that, mega ‘Tulip’, ‘Sponge’ and newest cut ‘Hung Around’ followed. Proving a collection of new songs from their EP set to be out in the next few months, the band ooze confidence. Adopting the same loud, heavy instrumental sound, all members throw themselves around the stage.

Sticking around, headstrong girl powered Hey Charlie continue the stomping and anthemic take on rock. Dressed in pretty pink plaited skirts, the trio burst on with full throttled, blistering grunge. Juxtaposed by pop hooks and contagious choruses, ‘Hey’ emphasises their liveliness and lyrics of youthful wildness. Furthermore, feisty sounds fester on throughout ‘Young and Lonesome’ and ‘Cheer up princess’. Behind wide smiles they look fierce and ready to punch someone in the face. With a very mixed crowd, the same enthusiasm was shown within the cooped up, hot venue.

With a sparse yet rowdy bunch of teenage boys at the front, people were thrown forward aggressively. Alongside avid hair swishing and jumping about, the three are intriguing and captivating to watch.

With a walk from one place to the other, The Wardrobe was the most inviting place. Nicely situated opposite a bar with an open plan floor, the venue was ideal for the likes of Sea Girls. Hailing from Leicestershire, the quartet provided ridiculously inescapable melody lines that rang through all ears.

Having a reputation of having taut live shows and unreeling an uplifting thrill, this show was no exception. The crowd didn’t disappoint as ‘Heavenly War’ and ‘Eat Me Whole’ were destroyed, though even older track like ‘Daisy Daisy’ seemed to spark an interest in most. With biting guitars colliding with lovelorn lyrics, they got everyone singing along, regardless if they knew each one word for word.

Disappearing into the audience, singer Henry only encourages this further with ‘Call Me out’ being absolute carnage.

Words / Photography: Lauren McDermott

