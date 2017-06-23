Live Report: Charlotte Day Wilson - The Jazz Cafe, London

Three is the magic number, as De La Soul once pointed out, and Charlotte Day Wilson's sold out Jazz Cafe show was proof of that. Accompanied by the enigmatic Fredwave and tear-inducing Puma Blue, the show was one that left Clash both a heavy heart for those who couldn't experience this line-up live and in awesome wonder of Day Wilson's pure talents.

The first time we had the pleasure of experiencing Charlotte Day Wilson live was at BadBadNotGood's Roundhouse show last year, coming out to perform 'In Your Eyes', and there was something about that performance that hooked me to the Canadian artist even more; so we were intrigued to see how a headline show of hers would pan out.

Expectations were high: Taking the stage and opening up with 'Stone Woman', the title track of her latest EP, the super noisy crowd were stunned into silence as her beautifully soulful voice filled the hazy, smoke-filled room. There were so many parts of her live show that could be picked out and poured over in detail; from her sax breakdown, her gorgeously smooth voice or her thanking the crowd for caring about her music, her charisma shone through.

The striking thing that Charlotte Day Wilson can do at a live show is make you feel every word, wholly. Each word sung is carefully crafted to create feelings that are painfully relatable; whether they relate to your past, present or future.

It's safe to say expectations were met and Charlotte Day Wilson has a bright future ahead of her, but make sure you experience her in an intimate setting before it's too late.

- - -

Words: Genevieve Torabi

