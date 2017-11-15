Live Gallery: Wolf Alice - Alexandra Palace, London

Wolf Alice have had quite a year.

Second album 'Visions Of A Life' was a storming, visceral, creative return, and it stormed the charts all the way to second spot (behind Shania Twain, no less).

Live, the band have tore it up across the land, amplifying their set to create something genuinely inspirational.

It all ended last night (November 24th) at London's Alexandra Palace - the People's Palace, one of the capital's most prestigious venues.

It was a time for celebrating - after all, it only feels like yesterday Wolf Alice were playing sweat-drenched, free entry shows in Shoreditch fleapit the Old Blue Last.

A triumphant, exultant set, Wolf Alice demonstrated that their rise has yet to plateau. Where next? Only they can decide.

Photography: Ben McQuaide

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.