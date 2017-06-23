Live Gallery: Wiley - Academy 2, Manchester

There's just no stopping Wiley.

The grime godfather stormed the Top 10 last year and released his memoirs, all while building his live shows to electrifying levels.

With new full length 'Godfather II' incoming and with some of his biggest headline shows to date incoming, Wiley set off to Manchester in confident mood.

Hitting the city's Academy 2 venue, the grime don delivered a set that crackled with electricity, something only one artist is truly capable of transferring...

Photographer Lewis Evans went in the pit for Clash...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.