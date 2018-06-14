Live Gallery: We Are FSTVL - Upminster, London

We Are FSTVL returned a few weeks back, bringing thousands of music fans to their Upminster site.

Located on the fringes of London, it couldn't help but absorb a little of a capital's sound, with this year's line up being peppered with new talent from the city's rap underground.

Photographer Filmawi captured some of the action, focussing on the electrifying line up on the Bass Jam and Disturbing stages.

Featuring Donae'O, Yxng Bane, MoStack, Lethal Bizzle, and more, it's a mighty show of force from UK rap talent...

- - -

Photography: Filmawi

