Live Gallery: The Vaccines - House Of Vans, London

The Vaccines are back, and they're not hanging around.

Last night (February 6th) the band played an intimate show for fans, taking control of London venue House Of Vans.

Located just yards from the river Thames, the sweaty, atmospheric venue was bursting at the seams with fans desperate to see what surprises the band would pull.

New album 'Combat Sports' is out on March 30th, with The Vaccines set to play some of the biggest shows of their lives to support the release.

First, though, the band had this show to deal with - and they dealt with it in style...

Photography: Holly Whitaker

