Live Gallery: The Stone Roses - Wembley Stadium

For a while there Clash got used to seeing The Stone Roses cutting around London town.

The legendary group played an intimate show at the Village Underground during that Olympic summer of 2012, and then returned the following year for a Finsbury Park stand.

Four years, though, have gone by without a single live appearance in the capital.

With two new tracks online and that near mythical third album seemingly under way, The Stone Roses decided to return to London for an epic, enormous show.

Tackling Wembley Stadium, The Stone Roses pulled out all the stops for a colossal crowd.

Credit: Jamie MacMillan