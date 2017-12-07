  • BORNS (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Boniface (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Dermot Kennedy (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • GAIKA (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Kate NV (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Kirill Richter (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Kojey Radical (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • KTrap (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Kyary Pamyu Pamyu (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • NAO (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Paceshifters (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Rina Sawayama (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Sado Opera (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)
  • Ten Tonnes (Credit: Jamie MacMillan)

Live Gallery: The Great Escape 2018 - Friday

Featuring Kirill Richter, Rina Sawayama, and so much more...
19 · 05 · 2018

Phew!

It's a scorcher down here in Brighton with The Great Escape sweltering in the sunshine.

Clash soaked up more new music alongside the Vitamin D, and caught sets from Rina Sawayama, Kojey Radical, NAO, and so much more.

Jamie MacMillan stood behind the lens...

