Live Gallery: The Great Escape 2018 - Friday

Phew!

It's a scorcher down here in Brighton with The Great Escape sweltering in the sunshine.

Clash soaked up more new music alongside the Vitamin D, and caught sets from Rina Sawayama, Kojey Radical, NAO, and so much more.

Jamie MacMillan stood behind the lens...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.