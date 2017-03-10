Live Gallery: Suspect, Barney Artist, Mista Silva For Clash Live At Miranda, Ace Hotel

Following April's emphatic shutdown by 808INK, House Of Pharaohs and Che Lingo, CLASH Live secured favoured UK underground acts of the minute Suspect, Barney Artist and Mista Silva for the latest in our live showcase series at Miranda, Ace Hotel.

Mista Silva set the pace for the evening in the basement with back-to-back anthems, while Barney Artist jumped on stage to deliver an emphatic, precise set - proving his lyrical prowess for the audience, before crown prince Suspect completely crushed the stage with his heatedly-received headline slot.

Snapper Lucy Baker was on hand to capture the action, and you can check out her pictures from the night in the gallery above.

Photography: Lucy Baker

