Live Gallery: Snail Mail - The Great Escape, Brighton

American indie sweetheart Lindsey Jordan - known as Snail Mail - brings a diaristic indie-rock outlet and heavily guitar inspired sound, driven by her harmonically colourful playing. Conjuring in summer heat with golden tones, delivering glittery licks and indulging riffs; she’s one you can’t miss.

Like the most affecting songs on her EP, 'Habit', which came out when Lindsey was in High School, the one is long, technically intricate, and hinged on a series of melodic quirks. Favourite ‘Pristine’ is pretty much a masterpiece.

This record sees her guitar hero status, weaving in solos via roughly hewn chords and lo-fi charm. Performing live at the Beach Club, Snail Mail's set will prove to be a highlight of The Great Escape 2018.

Words + Photography: Lauren McDermott

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.