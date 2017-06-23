  • Renz (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • Renz (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • Renz (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • Renz (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • Renz (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • Renz (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • One Acen (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • One Acen (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • One Acen (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • One Acen (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • One Acen (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • One Acen (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • One Acen (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)
  • NSG (Credit: Holly Whitaker)

Live Gallery: Renz, One Acen, NSG - Ace Hotel, London

In the front row for our Shoreditch residency...
ClashMusic
Live
05 · 03 · 2018

ClashMusic / / 05 · 03 · 2018
0

Last week saw icy winds wrap themselves around London, but it was snug in the basement of Shoreditch establishment Ace Hotel as Clash continues its residency at the Miranda.

Renz lit up the room with a dexterous rap display, before One Acen kept the energy flowing.

Afro-swing collective NSG finished the night, with short but sweet set that introduced a red hot raucous element to the venue.

Photographer Holly Whitaker was in the front row - check out her incredible snaps...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Renz
One Acen
NSG
live gallery
-

Follow Clash: