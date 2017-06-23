Live Gallery: Renz, One Acen, NSG - Ace Hotel, London

Last week saw icy winds wrap themselves around London, but it was snug in the basement of Shoreditch establishment Ace Hotel as Clash continues its residency at the Miranda.

Renz lit up the room with a dexterous rap display, before One Acen kept the energy flowing.

Afro-swing collective NSG finished the night, with short but sweet set that introduced a red hot raucous element to the venue.

Photographer Holly Whitaker was in the front row - check out her incredible snaps...

