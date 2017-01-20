Live Gallery: Queens Of The Stone Age - O2 Arena, London

Queens Of The Stone Age have bulldozed 2017.

The band's new album 'Villains' is rock at its most potent, a virile, vicious return from a group operating at the absolute peak of their game.

Since its release Queens have stormed across the globe, playing some of the biggest shows of their career.

Hitting London, the band stormed into Wembley Arena for a sold out show in front of tens of thousands of feverish fans.

Just a few days later Queens Of The Stone Age were onstage again, playing a sold out concert at the O2 Arena.

Raising to the occasion, the group ploughed through their catalogue, amplifying the full force of their almighty impact.

Clash photographer Phoebe Fox was in the front row...

