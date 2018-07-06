Live Gallery: Primavera Sound 2018

Sometimes in life you just need to switch off and walk.

This is particularly true at a festival; the sheer bombard of information, the noise, the timetable clashes... sometimes you simply have to jump in the deep, push back against the board and float wherever life takes you.

Primavera Sound is one of Europe's most important festivals, with a line up packed to the rafters with exclusives.

Sometimes, though, you just get engrossed in your surroundings; your mind almost switches off, and you pull back, walking from stage to stage.

Katia Lavrova took a camera to Barcelona for this year's instalment, and we thought it would be interesting to post a full festival gallery... without any artists.

She rose to the challenge - the results are beautiful.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.