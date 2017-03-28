Live Gallery: Paramore - O2 Arena, London

London has a pulse.
At times it lies low, a little relaxed, but when a big event comes round - say, in sports, or music - it races through the roof.
If you could feel London's pulse when Paramore took to the stage last night (January 13th) then it probably broke all records.
The band delivered a seismic, swaggering, at times staggering show, one packed with poise, power, and killer, killer tunes.
Clash photographer Phoebe Fox was in the front row...
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.