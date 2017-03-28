Live Gallery: Paramore - O2 Arena, London

London has a pulse.

At times it lies low, a little relaxed, but when a big event comes round - say, in sports, or music - it races through the roof.

If you could feel London's pulse when Paramore took to the stage last night (January 13th) then it probably broke all records.

The band delivered a seismic, swaggering, at times staggering show, one packed with poise, power, and killer, killer tunes.

Clash photographer Phoebe Fox was in the front row...

