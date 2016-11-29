Live Gallery: On The Road With Toddla T

Toddla T is busy rampaging across the land, with the Sheffield producer set to smash down festival season.

Breezing into his home-from-home Bristol for Love Saves The Day the DJ took a crew along for the ride, shelling down the crowd with his bombastic, UK-centric take on dancehall flavours.

Taking a camera backstage, Toddla T set about capturing the madness of a weekend in his life - with some help from COCO, Conducta, AJ Tracey, and more.

Toddla explains: “Little photo diary I put together for Clash Magazine of this week’s Love Saves The Day festival in Bristol...”

Simple as that - get stuck in...