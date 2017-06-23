Live Gallery: Lost Village 2017

Lost Village has quickly become a staple in the CLASH festival calendar, yet to disappoint. We have in previous years had more fun than a fairy can shake a wand at and this year was no different! We were lucky enough to be in attendance this year to capture a live gallery bursting with standout moments.
If you follow the plumes of coloured smoke and the sound of a thumping electronic feast deep into the idyllic Lincolnshire countryside, you will find Lost Village Festival. Surrounded by woodland and pristine lakes, 6,000 people descend upon the intimate 4 day festival. With beaming sunshine to perfectly end the last weekend in August, the spirit was high and music was on point. The spontaneous displays of fireworks, rituals and dancing around the arena by the fabulous characters all add to the visual delight and experience of the festival. It is an unforgettable vibe and attention to detail is key in pulling off an event that transports you to a neverland-like plateau of sensory stimulation.
As we followed the sound of disco through wooded paths, piqued with shrines hanging from limbs of the trees we stumbled upon the abandoned chapel where a bejewelled horde of care free, glittering and sparkly festival goers danced their socks off to the sounds of Horse Meat Disco as the sun reflected back off their disco suits. Just another of many unforgettable moments in the woods. With a curious shade of pink gin infused cocktail in one hand and Korean fried chicken in the other we basked in the glory of the disco, the atmosphere was ideal for one last nod to the summer.
When night time fell the juxtaposition between the picturesque settings of the mystical woodland and fairy like characters inhabiting it is replaced with the bold strobe lighting, graphic displays and an all-star electronic line up including the likes of Leon Vynehall, The Black Madonna, Midland and Fatima Yamaha to mention but a few of our favourites. To ice that shimmering cake we also caught the last UK performance from this years headline act Moderat, before taking an upcoming hiatus.
As always Lost Village is a festival that is as quirky and welcoming as it is fun. And it is very fun, year on year we find new pleasures and hidden gems amongst the woods and the calibre of acts booked for the festival never fails. So if you’re looking to mark your summer with a bang, we’d recommend dusting off your disco sequins and breaking out your dancing shoes to join the tribe for yourself next year. We’ll see you there!
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Photography: Andrew Whitton, Andy Hughes, Max Miechowski, Gobhinder Jhitta, Carolina Faruolo