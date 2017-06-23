Live Gallery: Lost Village 2017

Lost Village has quickly become a staple in the CLASH festival calendar, yet to disappoint. We have in previous years had more fun than a fairy can shake a wand at and this year was no different! We were lucky enough to be in attendance this year to capture a live gallery bursting with standout moments.

If you follow the plumes of coloured smoke and the sound of a thumping electronic feast deep into the idyllic Lincolnshire countryside, you will find Lost Village Festival. Surrounded by woodland and pristine lakes, 6,000 people descend upon the intimate 4 day festival. With beaming sunshine to perfectly end the last weekend in August, the spirit was high and music was on point. The spontaneous displays of fireworks, rituals and dancing around the arena by the fabulous characters all add to the visual delight and experience of the festival. It is an unforgettable vibe and attention to detail is key in pulling off an event that transports you to a neverland-like plateau of sensory stimulation.