Live Gallery: Lil Uzi Vert - Brixton Academy, London

Lil Uzi Vert is on tour right now, which means we’ve been seeing some great Instagram pictures of Philly’s cutest rockstar wandering around Birmingham city centre and showing off his outfits backstage in Manchester.

He’s given his logins to one of his friends and keeps instructing them to post captions including one that reveals he’s “currently working on the best music in his and your life”. And since last time he went on a world tour we ended up with the unexpected SoundCloud upload turned bonafide smash hit ‘XO TOUR Llif3’, that’s very promising news.

Last night Uzi appeared in the capital, at O2 Academy Brixton, where he delivered fan favourites spanning all of his mixtapes as well as cuts from his debut album ‘LUV Is Rage 2’ including ‘The Way Life Goes’ and ‘Neon Guts’.

Clash sent photographer Daniela K Monteiro down to capture the action…

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.