Live Gallery: Liam Gallagher - Brixton Electric, London

The mouth is back. Liam Gallagher was perhaps the defining frontman of his generation, someone who held the hopes and dreams of countless fans on his shoulders.

With a new solo album incoming, the singer took off on an intimate UK tour, opening with an emotional night in Manchester only days after the attack.

Hitting London, a lengthy queue snaked around the Brixton Electric last night (June 1st) with countless ticketless punters turned away.

Clash photographer Ben McQuaide made his way to the front, for what turned out to be a memorable night...