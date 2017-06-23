Live Gallery: Kojo Funds - Brixton Electric, London

Kojo Funds is set to make 2018 his own.

The rapper stormed the past 12 months, releasing a string of massive singles that fuse afrobeats with the UK underground.

A true one off, his impeccable stage presence makes each live show feel like an event, with fans queuing round the block for a glimpse of the London riser.

Last night (April 5th) Kojo Funds held court in South London, gathering friends, family, and acres upon acres of fans for a stellar night at Brixton Electric.

Clash photographer Jamie MacMillan was in the pit...

