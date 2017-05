The Great Escape has always been strong on breaking new guitar acts, but the festival has considerably broadened its scope in recent years.

With the nexus of grime providing remarkable creative energy within British music, The Great Escape has afforded a platform for new MCs and producers.

Kano played an incredible set last night (May 19th) with the rapper joined by a full live band.

Promising a few surprises, Kano brought a few friends along for the ride...

Photography by Ben McQuaide.