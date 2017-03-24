Live Gallery: Joey Bada$$ at Manchester's Albert Hall

Since the release of his acclaimed second album ‘ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$’, back in April, Joey Bada$$ has been extensively touring the record - including a massive US run throughout the Summer with Logic - and is currently in the midst of an 18-date run across Europe.

Having recently hosted Powers Pleasant DJ set at our Autumn Launch Party in association with Vero True Social, anticipation for Joey's tour was at fever pitch. With fan favourites like ‘Devastated’, ‘Rockabye Baby’ and ‘Land Of The Free’ primed for a captivating live show, we caught Joey’s set at Manchester Albert Hall where photographer Lewis Royden was in the pit to capture the action.

You can also follow Powers on Vero True Social to catch his daily Powers TV video updates and get an exclusive window into the tour via his profile. Download Vero now.

Photography: Lewis Royden

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.