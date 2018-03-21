Live Gallery: Hak Baker x Poppy Ajudha - Clash Live @ Metropolis Studio

London's underground music scene has rarely been so exciting, so vivid.

Clash Live paired with Metropolis Studios to host a special gig a few days ago, showcasing two completely distinct artists from the underground.

From East London, Hak Baker's gritty but often hilarious tales of life on the edge are re-writing the singer-songwriter trope.

With a background in grime - and a stint behind bars - he speaks purely from experience, and the results are curiously heart-warming.

Poppy Ajudha is part of a new wave of energy in London's stellar jazz underground, a brave voice that tackles identity, sexuality, race, and more within the confines of 21st century life.

It was an incredible night - here are some behind the scenes snaps...

Photography: Tom Rowland / Jim Eyre (As Credited)

