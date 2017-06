Everybody loves GoldLink - you can try and dispute it, but that's just a face.

Hitting London's Heaven on Wednesday (June 6th) he simply seemed to underline this in thick marker pen.

Joined by a host of guests - by our count Masego, Hare Squead, and plenty more - he even dropped in a cover of the Nirvana classic 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'.

Vicky Grout was in the pit for Clash - check out her snaps up top...