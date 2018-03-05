Live Gallery: Goat Girl - Garage, London

Goat Girl are cooler than you.

Onstage the four-piece have remarkable chemistry, a solid unit who want to do things their own way.

Recently releasing their debut album, the South London crew completed a celebratory UK tour before their drum injured herself.

Pausing a home city show, Goat Girl returned to the stage last night (May 2nd) for a triumphant set at Islington's Garage venue.

Photography: Lauren McDermott

