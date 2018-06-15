Live Gallery: Foo Fighters - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Foo Fighters have always relished the challenge of the live experience.

Right from the start, Dave Grohl positioned the band as a traditional rock experience, making sure they earned every cent, every penny of their fee.

That attitude hasn't waned, with Foo Fighters touching down on British soil a few days ago for another lung-bursting tour.

Hitting Manchester's huge Etihad Stadium the band pulled out all the stops, dropping classics, deep cuts, and new material, alongside a plethora of surprises.

Led by the indefatigable Dave Grohl, this was one to remember.

Photographer Danny Payne went in the pit for Clash...

- - -

