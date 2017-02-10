Live Gallery: Dead! x Husky Loops - Metropolis Live x Clash Sessions

Metropolis Studios is one of West London's real landmarks, a place steeped in history.

But they're not about to rest on their track record; each day, the studio team are working with new talent, creating fresh projects.

Clash x Metropolis Live host regular live sessions at the studio, bringing together rising artists in an incredible performance space.

This time round we welcomed indie punk four-piece Dead! for an unruly, unhinged live set.

It doubled as an album launch of sorts, as well, with pre-orders clicking live on the band's upcoming debut album just as the final note faded.

Italian-born, London-based outfit Husky Loops pushed the noise levels to the limit, in a set that fused carefully de-constructed post-punk with a ruthless sense of groove.

The band's second EP is out now, and if you fancy hearing a bit then expect some jet black Fugazi meets Jesus Lizard scenes...

