Live Gallery: Clash x Metropolis Studios with IAMDDB

Last week, IAMDDB brought the fire to the latest of our live sessions at the world-famous Metropolis studios. The roadblock show had a packed-out Studio A catching a vibe with the Manchester artist whose profile is currently rising at lightning pace.

Running through a host of her tracks from the recent 'Hoodrich Vol. 3', she pulled fans up on stage for a wild rendition of 'Conjouring', concluding with low-slung anthem 'Shade'. Check the gallery above for some snaps of the energetic event.

Don't worry if you missed it - you can watch the whole stream back on our Facebook page.

- - -

- - -