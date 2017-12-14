Live Gallery: Clash Winter Party, 2017

Just as London was getting to its iciest, Clash provided some much-needed warmth at our Winter Party, where we hijacked the private upper bar at Camden's iconic Koko venue for an evening to ring in the chilly season in association with Zig-Zag Live.

Guests enjoyed a complimentary bar courtesy of Zig-Zag rolling papers, as well as tunes from expert selectors culminating in an explosive exclusive headline set from hotly-tipped electronic producer salute.

Last Japan warmed up the evening in a flash, seamlessly blending hit after hit on the freshly christened Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus, before Shy One and JD. Reid in turn laid down some no-nonsense party jams.

Meanwhile in the main room Clash + Burst DJs packed the dance floor ahead of the main ninja himself DJ Jaguar Skills who then took to the decks for a 90 minute super mix and one of the liveliest Friday nights in memory. Restream his main stage set in full here .

Check the gallery above to see what went down on the night.

Photography: Ben McQuaide

