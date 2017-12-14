Live Gallery: Clash Live At Metropolis Studios ft. Masego, Wu-Lu + Yazmin Lacey

The capitals live music scene has seen a spree of hotly anticipated shows of late, none so much as Masego rolling into town for an intimate invite-only studio performance with Clash.

We paired up with Metropolis Studios to host a special gig, showcasing three of the hottest tipped talents on the circuit for an unforgettable one off Clash Live show. Sold out within 24 hours the demand is real.

Wu-Lu are riding atop the crest of London's jazz resurgence, an emphatic stage presence, thunderous rhythm section they are nothing short of brilliant live. Starting proceedings with the benchmark raised sky high.

Nottingham's queen of neo-soul Yazmin Lacey journeyed down the motorway to serve a sumptuous slice of honey-laced harmony laden golden-era jazz and hip-hop fused into something distinctly of her own making. The perfect blend of intelligent songwriting and effortlessly laid back stage craft.

Masego's genre bending TrapJazzHouse medley served with a healthy dose of live saxophone and sex appeal served aplenty has wowed audiences worldwide. With record 'Tadow' clocking up 35 million Spotify plays and live session of 'Navajo' keeping pace - you have to catch Masego live.

It truly was an incredible night - here are some behind the scenes snaps... Photography: Tom Rowland