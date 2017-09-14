Live Gallery: Clash LFWSS18 Closing Party At Proud Camden

Clash hosted an London Fashion Week SS18 closing party this week at Proud Camden joined by Jarreau Vandal, THEY, The Menendez Brothers, Chanyeol Park, Ralph Hardy + CLASH DJs for a very special invite only event, bringing together a tribe of fashionistas and musicians for one night only.

Jarreau Vandal joined us on the decks fresh from his (now legendary) set at the Tommy Now Rock Circus show, THEY. jumped on stage fresh from the red carpet for a two track P.A and Chanyeol Park took time to hang out with Clash DJs and party the night away with notable spins of EXO 'Power' and other anthems. You can re-stream the event over on our Facebook page.

Photography: Ben McQuaide

