Live Gallery: Clash 106 Launch Party, Ace Hotel In Association With Vero

A couple of weeks back, we threw a launch for the latest issue of our mag , dipping into the Ace Hotel's Miranda bar to showcase our favourite acts of the minute.

The party, in association with Vero True Social, kicked off in high spirits with a storming performance from Naira Marley, whose 'Issa Goal' and 'Marry Juana' had the crowd singing every word. Next up was Joy Crookes - who captivated the entire basement bar with her honeyed vocals, firmly marking her as one to dominate 2018.

Grime youngblood Yizzy set the mic almost literally on fire for his set, bringing out Blacks and P from Lee for a storming performance. Rounding off the night with a rip-roaring appearance, Manu Crooks proved exactly why he's garnered coveted support slots such as Stormzy's.

Check out the highlights reel from the night below.

- - -

Photography: Ben McQuaide

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.