Live Gallery: Bryson Tiller - Eventim Apollo, London

Bryson Tiller has every reason to be confident.

After all, the Kentucky rapper's second album 'True To Self' was a smash, a commercial and critical success that ranks with some of the year's defining releases.

Hitting Europe, the hip-hop star has completed a slew of dates, with a recent flurry of UK shows featuring support from SZA.

Switching things round, this Eventim Apollo show in London completed the UK tour, with Critics Choice nominee Mabel warming up the crowd.

A fluid, dynamic, and - yes - confident show, Bryson seemed to be utterly comfortable in such lavish surroundings.

Clash photographer Meara Kallista Morse was on hand to capture the action...

