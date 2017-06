BADBADNOTGOOD don't tend to place barriers in their way.

Each album - each song, even - feels remarkably self-contained, an aural universe that obeys no law, mood, or whim but its own.

Live, the group truly come into their own, a caterwauling fusion of hip-hop beats, electronics, and horns that criss-cross one another in crazy patterns.

Hitting London's Kentish Town Forum for their biggest sold out show in this country to date, Clash photographer Ben Meadows got up close...