Live Gallery: Arcade Fire - York Hall, London

Arcade Fire have grown to huge heights, while still retaining the essential intimacy of their music.

Now practically an arena-sized band - Clash saw them play a packed out Earls Court back in 2014 - the group turn each show into an event.

Few events come bigger, then, than an intimate turn at London's York Hall. The Montreal group are playing a short burst of dates at the venue this week, previewing material from upcoming album 'Everything Now' alongside gems from their catalogue.

Playing in the round, Arcade Fire were surrounded 360 degrees by fans - and it seemed to push them to fresh heights.

Rachel Lipsitz was on hand, and captured the night in this special gallery.