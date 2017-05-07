Live Gallery: Anteros, Laurel - Metropolis Studios, London

For the past 12 months Clash Live x Metropolis Studios have been hooking up to arrange a series of intimate performances.

The historic studio is one of London's finest, and they've kindly agreed to throw open their doors for a series of new acts.

Breezing into 2018, Anteros and Laurel made the trip to Chiswick this week for a night to remember.

Two very distinct talents, Laurel led the way, a hugely talented songwriter who kindly shared a slew of fresh material.

Anteros brought the noise, a raucous set from the newcomers whose potent live force should be familiar to regular visitors to these digital pages.

Check out some exclusive snaps from the night up top...

Photography: Tom Rowland

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.