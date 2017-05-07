Live Gallery: Anteros, Laurel - Metropolis Studios, London

For the past 12 months Clash Live x Metropolis Studios have been hooking up to arrange a series of intimate performances.
The historic studio is one of London's finest, and they've kindly agreed to throw open their doors for a series of new acts.
Breezing into 2018, Anteros and Laurel made the trip to Chiswick this week for a night to remember.
Two very distinct talents, Laurel led the way, a hugely talented songwriter who kindly shared a slew of fresh material.
Anteros brought the noise, a raucous set from the newcomers whose potent live force should be familiar to regular visitors to these digital pages.
Check out some exclusive snaps from the night up top...
Photography: Tom Rowland
