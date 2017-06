alt-J have come a long way.

When Clash first clapped eyes on the trio, they were playing a West African community centre in Central London, but already their searing creativity was completely evident.

Since then, three wonderful albums have followed, with the latest - 'Relaxer' - rightly earning plaudits on these digital pages.

Heading to London's O2 Arena, alt-J set their sights on the stars, and they very nearly claimed them as their own...

Photography: Jamie MacMillan