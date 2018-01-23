Little Simz Announces New Roundhouse All-Dayer

Little Simz is set to host the second instalment of her all-day event WELCOME TO WONDERLAND: THE EXPERIENCE.

The event launched at London's Roundhouse last year, and secured Little Simz both as headliner and curator.

The next instalment takes place on March 4th, and Simz will once again hand-pick the line up.

It looks typically vital, with the initial bill veering from hip-hop to electronics, breaking movements in jazz, and more.

Names confirmed so far include: Junglepussy, IAMNOBODI, Lioness, Ezra Collective, Tawiah, VanJess, Cleo Sol, OTG, McKay Felt, Corey Wash, DJ Miller.

For all ticket details click HERE.

WELCOME TO WONDERLAND: THE EXPERIENCE PART II hits London's Roundhouse on March 4th.

