Listen: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - 'Little Thing Gone Wild'

Gone Wild San Francisco rockers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club return with new song ‘Little Thing Gone Wild’ – tune in now.

The song is the first output from their new record ‘Wrong Creatures’ due out in January 2018.

First, however, the band embark on an extensive UK tour next month. ‘Little Thing Gone Wild’ is the classic cacophony of gnarling electric guitars and pounding drums we’ve come to expect from the US three-piece.

A down and dirty garage rock song, lurking with menacing intent and boasting frontman Peter Hayes’ trademark earthy croon.

Check it out below.

Catch Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the following shows:

October

23 Dublin Academy

24 Belfast Limelight

26 Glasgow Barrowland

27 Manchester Academy

28 Birmingham O2 Academy

30 Leeds O2 Academy

31 Brighton Dome

November

2 Bristol O2 Academy

3 Nottingham Rock City

4 London O2 Academy Brixton

For tickets to the latest Black Rebel Motorcycle Club shows click HERE.

Words: Rory Marcham

