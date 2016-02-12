Listen: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - 'Little Thing Gone Wild'

Gone Wild San Francisco rockers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club return with new song ‘Little Thing Gone Wild’ – tune in now.
The song is the first output from their new record ‘Wrong Creatures’ due out in January 2018.
First, however, the band embark on an extensive UK tour next month. ‘Little Thing Gone Wild’ is the classic cacophony of gnarling electric guitars and pounding drums we’ve come to expect from the US three-piece.
A down and dirty garage rock song, lurking with menacing intent and boasting frontman Peter Hayes’ trademark earthy croon.
Check it out below.
Catch Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the following shows:
October
23 Dublin Academy
24 Belfast Limelight
26 Glasgow Barrowland
27 Manchester Academy
28 Birmingham O2 Academy
30 Leeds O2 Academy
31 Brighton Dome
November
2 Bristol O2 Academy
3 Nottingham Rock City
4 London O2 Academy Brixton
For tickets to the latest Black Rebel Motorcycle Club shows click HERE.
Words: Rory Marcham
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.