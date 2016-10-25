Liam Gallagher To Play Finsbury Park Show

Liam Gallagher is set to play a special show in London's Finsbury Park next year.

The Oasis icon shot to number one with new album 'As You Were', notching up more than 100,000 sales in just one week.

With each live show upping the ante still further, Liam Gallagher has announced plans for a huge show at Finsbury Park.

Stopping past Johnny Vaughan's Radio X show, the singer confirmed he will headline an all-day event on June 29th.

Full line up to be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 27th).

Catch Liam Gallagher at Finsbury Park, London on June 29th.

For tickets to the latest Liam Gallagher shows click HERE.

