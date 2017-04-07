Liam Gallagher, Skepta, N.E.R.D. For Parklife

Liam Gallagher, Skepta, and N.E.R.D. are among the first names to be announced for this year's Parklife festival.

The Manchester event has grown into one of the summer's most important festivals, capable of stringing together vital, broad-ranging line ups.

Liam Gallagher will return to Manchester for Parklife, with other names in the initial line up announcement including Skepta, N.E.R.D. and The xx.

Lorde, Bonobo, and Justice will perform, joined by Annie Mac, Jessie Ware, Dave, Four Tet, and Sampha.

Taking place in Manchester's Heaton Park, tickets for Parklife are on sale now.

Parklife runs between June 9th - 10th.

