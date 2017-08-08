Liam Gallagher Announces Huge Arena Tour

Liam Gallagher has announced plans for a huge nationwide arena tour.

The iconic singer will release new album 'As You Were' later this year, and unveiled material at a flurry of dates in Spring.

Ramping things up a notch or two, Liam Gallagher will kick off a huge solo tour at Belfast's Usher Hall on October 30th.

Hitting Leeds, Glasgow, and Plymouth, the singer then plays London venue Alexandra Palace on December 7th.

Liam Gallagher will visit Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Brighton, before hitting Manchester Arena on December 16th.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (September 8th) at 10am.

Catch Liam Gallagher at the following shows:

October

30 Belfast Ulster Hall

December

3 Leeds First Direct Arena

4 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

6 Plymouth Pavilions

7 London Alexandra Palace

10 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

12 Birmingham Arena

13 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

15 Brighton Centre

16 Manchester Arena

For tickets to the latest Liam Gallagehr shows click HERE.

