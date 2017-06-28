Lewis Capaldi Announces Biggest UK Tour Yet

Lewis Capaldi has confirmed plans for his biggest UK tour date yet.

The Scottish newcomer is enjoying a soaring rise, with each show seeming to bring with it bigger and more feverish crowds.

Looking ahead, Autumn could be a busy spell for the talented songwriter, with his biggest UK headline tour kicking off on October 30th.

Opening in Bournemouth, Lewis then hits Brighton, Cambridge, Birmingham, Bristol, and Manchester.

Hitting Glasgow's famous Barrowlands venue on November 11th, the tour closes in London on November 13th at Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Tickets go on sale later this week.

Catch Lewis Capaldi at the following shows:

October

30 Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

31 Brighton Concorde 2

November

2 Cambridge Cambridge Junction

3 Birmingham O2 Institute Birmingham

4 Bristol SWX

6 Manchester Albert Hall

7 Leeds O2 Academy

9 Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Newcastle University Students Union

11 Glasgow Barrowland

13 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

