Leon Bridges Announces Intimate London Show

Leon Bridges has confirmed plans for an intimate London show.

The soul artist previously appeared in the UK last summer, completing an explosive slot at Latitude festival.

With new album 'Good Thing' set to drop on May 4th the singer has announced plans to cross the Atlantic, playing a tiny London date.

Leon Bridges will preview his new record at the Jazz Cafe on April 9th, with tickets going on sale tomorrow (March 28th) at 9am.

Alongside this the singer has shared the video for 'Bad Bad News', shot by Natalie Rae in Brooklyn.

Tune in now.

