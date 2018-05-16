Lenny Kravitz Announces Short UK Tour

Lenny Kravitz has announced plans for a short run of UK shows.

The rock legend is set to release a new album later this year, with 'Raise Vibration' set to land on September 7th.

The singer's first UK live shows since 2015 have also been announcing, with Lenny Kravitz due to open the run in Manchester on June 19th.

Playing Birmingham Arena on June 20th, Lenny Kravitz will then play London's SSE Arena Wembley on June 22nd.

Curtis Harding will play support at all shows, with tickets on sale now.

Catch Lenny Kravitz at the following shows:

June

19 Manchester O2 Apollo

20 Birmingham Arena

22 London The SSE Arena Wembley

For tickets to the latest Lenny Kravitz shows click HERE.

