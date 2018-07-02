Kylie Minogue Is Playing Berghain

Kylie Minogue is set to play a show at Berlin's iconic Berghain nightclub.

The singer will release new album 'Golden' on April 6th, with lead single 'Dancing' having a country-tinged flavour.

Announcing a flurry of intimate live shows in March, Kylie will play London's Cafe De Paris on March 13th.

Playing Manchester's Gorillaz venue on March 14th, the Australian icon will then play dates in Barcelona and Paris.

The tour closes in Berlin, with Kylie Minogue set to play the city's iconic, vastly influential techno hub Berghain.

Catch Kylie Minogue at the following shows:

March

13 London Cafe De Paris

14 Manchester Gorilla

16 Barcelona Bikini Club

18 Paris Cafe De La Danse

20 Berlin Berghain

