Kraftwerk Are Set To Open Dimensions

German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk are set to open this year's Dimensions festival with a special show.

The Croatian event returns later in the year, with organisers revealing the first names on the bill for 2018.

Kraftwerk will open the event with a full show, utilising their special 3D visuals and nigh-on peerless catalogue.

Jon Hopkins is set to perform live, while other names on the bill include Bonobo, Moodymann, James Hopkins & The Animal Spirits, and more.

Alfa Mist, Ezra Collective, Ben UFO, The Bug, Stones Throw founder Peanut Butter Wolf and many more have also been added to the bill.

Tickets are on sale now.

Dimensions runs between August 29th - September 2nd.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.