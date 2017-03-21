Just Jam Prepare One Off Event At London's Barbican

Just Jam are set to hit up London's Barbican for a new one off event.
Just Jam Reloaded hits the venue on March 17th, with the promotion team building a broad line up.
Reaching into all aspects of London's underground music culture, Just Jam Reloaded will veer from afro-swing to breaking movements in jazz, bound by a commitment to entertain.
The line up features Kamaal Williams, YGG, Naira Marley, Belly Squad, P Montana, Mez, Grandmixxer, Sam Wise, and Afro B.
Expect a few more surprises on the day... tickets are on sale HERE.
Just Jam Reloaded takes place on March 17th.
