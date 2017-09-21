Jorja Smith Announces Full UK Tour

Jorja Smith has announced plans for a full nationwide tour.

The singer appeared on Later... with Jools Holland's 25th anniversary show last week, and she's set to play main support to Bruno Mars on his huge Autumn tour.

Setting out a few plans of her own, Jorja Smith has announced a full nationwide tour for February 2018.

The dates open in Edinburgh on February 6th, before hitting Sheffield, Liverpool, Coventry, Oxford, and Cambridge.

Jorja Smith returns to London on February 14th, with a Valentine's special at Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 29th).

Catch Jorja Smith at the following shows:

September

6 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

7 Sheffield Leadmill

8 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

10 Coventry Central Library

11 Oxford O2 Academy

12 Cambridge Junction

14 London Shepherd's Bush Empire

For tickets to the latest Jorja Smith shows click HERE.

