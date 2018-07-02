Jorja Smith Announces Autumn Tour

Jorja Smith has announced plans for a full UK tour this Autumn.

The BRIT Critics Choice winner completes her latest sold out tour this week, playing two shows at London venue Shepherds Bush Empire.

Looking ahead, Jorja Smith will now play a full UK tour in Autumn, completing a string of shows this October.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 16th) at 10am, with dates opening in Norwich on October 4th.

Hitting Bristol, Newcastle, and Glasgow, Jorja returns to London for a show in Brixton Academy on October 17th.

Catch Jorja Smith at the following shows:

October

4 Norwich UEA

5 Bristol O2 Academy

7 Newcastle O2 Academy 1

8 Glasgow O2 Academy

10 Manchester Albert Hall

13 Birmingham O2 Academy 1

14 Nottingham Rock City

17 London O2 Brixton Academy

Related: We All Want A Teenage Fantasy - Jorja Smith Interviewed

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.