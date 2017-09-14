John Coltrane Documentary Receives London Screening

Fascinating music film Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary is set to receive a full screening in London this weekend.

The capital's jazz scene is rippling with a palpable sense of energy right now, with a new generation of musicians, promoters, and DJs turning expectations on their head.

Dalston's Rio cinema will host a special screening of Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary tomorrow (September 16th) and there's no better time to soak up the saxophonist's work.

Narrated by Denzel Washington, it's an intimate portrait of a figure whose impact on jazz and broader culture can scarcely be over-estimated.

As if that wasn't enough the film will be preceded by a performance by Binker Golding, who has assembled a trio for the occasion.

Kicking off at 1pm you can grab your ticket HERE.

